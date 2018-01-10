Senior Technical Recruiter
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 10, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269572
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Are you a smart, highly consultative, fast, experienced recruiter that is looking for a growing, mission-driven organization to serve? The Washington Post is searching for the right person to invest in our technology, engineering and intern recruiting. This Sr. Technical Recruiter will play a strategic and integral part within The Post's Talent Management and Branding Team to secure the best engineering, product and data science talent available.
The Sr. Technical Recruiter will locate, source, and recruit appropriate technology talent per our key client's request with a concentration in the engineering and technical space. The professional Recruiter's search efforts may expand into additional areas—including design, software development, big data, analytics, customer service. This person will also own the internship program for the business-side of The Post. You will have the following primary duties:
Responsibilities:
- Identify, research & conduct new innovative and creative sourcing methods
- Utilize advanced internet mining techniques
- Utilize online social and professional networking sites to connect with potential candidates
- Meet and consult with hiring managers and key internal clients
- Expertly assess candidate's behavioral competencies, motivational fit, and technical skills
- Focus on driving diversity throughout assigned client groups
- Regularly participate in hackathons, campus recruiting, outreach events, etc.
Job Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree from 4-year college strongly preferred
- Previous work experience in engineering/technical recruiting (3+ years)
- Demonstrates deep knowledge of Software Engineering
- Advanced communication skills, both verbal and written
- Adept at building relationships & trust with hiring managers and candidates
- Navigates ambiguous situations comfortably and readily tries new approaches
- Confident telephone manner with no fear of cold calling
- Ability to multi-task, handle numerous client job openings at one time
- Ability to work at our office building full time
- Strong customer service skills including detail orientation & follow up with clients and candidates
- Demonstrated ability to work in a team atmosphere
Check out the latest buzz on on world class engineering team, as well as our engineering blog!
https://www.fastcompany.com/40495770/the-washington-post-is-a-software-company-now
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/06/13/531099577/at-washington-post-tech-is-increasingly-boosting-financial-performance
Blog: