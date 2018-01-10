Are you a smart, highly consultative, fast, experienced recruiter that is looking for a growing, mission-driven organization to serve? The Washington Post is searching for the right person to invest in our technology, engineering and intern recruiting. This Sr. Technical Recruiter will play a strategic and integral part within The Post's Talent Management and Branding Team to secure the best engineering, product and data science talent available.

The Sr. Technical Recruiter will locate, source, and recruit appropriate technology talent per our key client's request with a concentration in the engineering and technical space. The professional Recruiter's search efforts may expand into additional areas—including design, software development, big data, analytics, customer service. This person will also own the internship program for the business-side of The Post. You will have the following primary duties:

Responsibilities:

Identify, research & conduct new innovative and creative sourcing methods

Utilize advanced internet mining techniques

Utilize online social and professional networking sites to connect with potential candidates

Meet and consult with hiring managers and key internal clients

Expertly assess candidate's behavioral competencies, motivational fit, and technical skills

Focus on driving diversity throughout assigned client groups

Regularly participate in hackathons, campus recruiting, outreach events, etc.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree from 4-year college strongly preferred

Previous work experience in engineering/technical recruiting (3+ years)

Demonstrates deep knowledge of Software Engineering

Advanced communication skills, both verbal and written

Adept at building relationships & trust with hiring managers and candidates

Navigates ambiguous situations comfortably and readily tries new approaches

Confident telephone manner with no fear of cold calling

Ability to multi-task, handle numerous client job openings at one time

Ability to work at our office building full time

Strong customer service skills including detail orientation & follow up with clients and candidates

Demonstrated ability to work in a team atmosphere

Check out the latest buzz on on world class engineering team, as well as our engineering blog!

https://www.fastcompany.com/40495770/the-washington-post-is-a-software-company-now

https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/06/13/531099577/at-washington-post-tech-is-increasingly-boosting-financial-performance

Blog:

https://developer.washingtonpost.com/pb/blog/