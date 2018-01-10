Job Description

Hours: Various

Days Off: Various

Location: Various

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate, and satisfactory completion of an acceptable training program in track inspection and maintenance or a related field is required.

Considerable knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a track walker or track repairer or related field for a period of not less than two (2) years.

License :

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator's license issued from jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years.

Medical Group :

Ability to complete satisfactorily the medical examination for this class.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 100 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for safety identification.

Must have maximum uncorrected vision of 20/60 in each eye and corrected vision in each eye of at least 20/30.

Job Summary/Duties :

This is skilled technical track inspection work. An employee in this job is responsible for inspecting track and track related components, performing minor repair and maintenance work, skilled and unskilled labor tasks, calibration and use of track gauges, levels and other measuring devices. The work requires an understanding of maintenance procedures and practices, maintenance theory, the materials, parts, tools, test equipment and operating systems associated with WMATA track and track components.

Employees are assigned track inspection and minor maintenance and repair work in subways, on aerials and on ballasted track sections. Employees are expected to gain familiarity with WMATA operating practices and safety rules. All important aspects of the work are subject to detailed and specific procedures which the employee follows closely. Employees receive instruction and close supervision on new assignments, while regular assignments are performed independently. Work is normally reviewed and verified upon completion. Employee is supervised by assigned Line Quality Manager.

Performs flagging, cleaning, lubrication, inspections, required adjustments, testing, troubleshooting and minor repairs and scheduled maintenance on assigned track section in accordance with WMATA track standards, layout, diagrams, schematics, operation manuals and manufacturer's maintenance instructions.

Performs scheduled and unscheduled inspections, troubleshoots and tests track and track components using precision measuring equipment such as track levels, track gauges and other related measuring devices.

Attends on¿the¿job and formal training classes; assists individuals in higher classifications in their assignments or provides job specific training to lower classifications.

Responds to and provides assistance in snow emergencies and emergencies which require inspection of or repair to track involved in incidents, accidents or derailments.

Performs all tasks and assignments within the established safety practices and maintenance guidelines under varying weather conditions.

May operate Authority vehicles between work locations.

Work variable shifts, days and hours as required and as provided for under existing Union contract.

Performs all other related duties as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.