Program Manager, Marketing and Communications - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the University's only part-time bachelor's program. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving business landscape.

The Program Manager provides administrative management and support for the ground and online modalities for academic programs which include: Global Strategic Communications, Integrated Marketing Communications, Journalism, Design Management & Communications, and Public Relations & Corporate Communications. The Program Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Supports the day-to-day activities of the program(s) in providing administrative support for student subpopulations within the cluster, including online, provisional, or launch phase demographics.

Provides support and direction for academic advising, registration processes, academic actions, admissions events, new student orientation, and student out-processing procedures.

Acts as the liaison between the program and various SCS and University departments on behalf of the student body.

Acts as the first touch point for all incoming students in the cluster and manages the conversion from enrolled to registered during their first semester.

Manages the transition for all new students to current student status in preparation for the fall, spring and summer semesters - such as pulling reports, tracking enrollment with admissions advisors, and providing updates to relevant stakeholders.

Upholds and remains well-versed in all School and University academic and administrative policies while working with various stakeholders in the community.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to successfully manage a variety of projects

Strong work ethic and good judgment

Ability to collaborate effectively with others

Preference for academic advising experience

