Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Facilities Architect/Project Manager

Key Role:

Coordinate and oversee completion of activities in all phases of the project cycle for facilities-related construction projects. Manage the project design and construction effort. Manage and evaluate contractor performance and integrate and coordinate the project with field personnel. Prepare and distribute project communication with customers, management, integrated project teams, and stakeholders. Assist the contracting officer and COTR with acquisition planning, execution, and administration. Collect requirements, prepare SOWs, conduct market research, and develop other documentation, as appropriate. Conduct technical reviews and evaluate project solicitations, proposals, quotes, and proposed change requests. Review and approve shop drawings and submittals, conduct pre-bid and pre-construction site visits, and assist with the preparation of the Contractor Performance Report (CPR) upon contract closeout.

Basic Qualifications:

-5 years of experience in commercial or government facilities-related construction projects

-Ability to handle multiple, demanding, and complex projects in a timely manner with accurate results

-Ability to work nights and weekends for operational necessities, as required

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph required

-HS diploma or GED required

Additional Qualifications:

-Knowledge of sound program management techniques

-Ability to be highly motivated to continue to develop professional licenses, certifications, and expertise through formal training and on-the-job experience

-Ability to communicate well at all organizational levels

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

-Engineer in Training (EIT) Certification

-Architect License

-NCIDQ Certification

-Professional Project Management Certification

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

