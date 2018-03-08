Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe.

HUMINT Targeting Officer

Key Role:

Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority threats to US national security, which are increasingly transnational in origin. Develop knowledge of life cycle HUMINT operations and how to support these operations. Develop knowledge of the appropriate legal and policy guidance for executing the client's particular mission. Develop expertise in the client's functional missions, including threat, proliferation, narcotics, or counterintelligence and regional expertise. Provide detailed input to asset validation panels in support of Chief-INT in order to determine current viability of sources. Represent defense HUMINT in agency, defense, and national forums and produce and present briefings, as necessary.

Basic Qualifications:

-3+ years of experience with national-level HUMINT targeting, including strategic HUMINT targeting for operational HUMINT collectors

-Experience with tagging data and building networks using Palantir or equivalent software

-Experience with geo metadata analysis and pattern of life development using ArcGIS, Google Earth, Palantir, or equivalent tools

-Ability to create network diagrams using Palantir, Analyst Notebook, or equivalent tools

-Active TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-HS diploma or GED required

-Completion of a national level HUMINT Targeting course

Additional Qualification:

-BA or BS degree in Intelligence, Criminal Justice, Political Science, World or Regional History, or related history, political, intelligence, or law enforcement field preferred



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

