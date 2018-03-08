Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Hunt Team Analyst, Senior

Key Role:

Analyze available data sources, security tools, and threat trends and lead security monitoring and analysis techniques to identify attacks against the enterprise. Review security events to identify and prioritize potential threats and identify trends. Use adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures to recognize and analyze malware based on a combination of behavioral activity and signature-based indicators to visualize and respond to malicious activity on a system or network. Develop profiles on unique threat actors, including persons or organizations and their directives and objectives, tools and techniques, and affiliates.

Basic Qualifications:

-8+ years of experience in a technical information security role

-Experience with the incident response process, including detecting advanced adversaries, log analysis using Splunk, ELK, or similar tools, and malware triage

-Experience with creating automated log correlations in Splunk, ELK, or a similar tool to identify anomalous and potentially malicious behavior

-Experience with the Windows file system and registry functions or Linux and UNIX operating systems, command line tools, and Netflow or PCAP analysis

-Knowledge of the underlying logic that security alerts are built upon and apply them when analyzing raw logs and creating new dashboards and alerts

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BA or BS degree in IT or Cyber

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with Cyber investigations or Cyber threat intelligence

-Experience with a common scripting or programming language, including Perl, Python, Bash, or PowerShell

-Experience with tools, including Carbon Black, Tanium, Mandiant MIR, and EnCase

-Knowledge of malware analysis and digital forensics

-Active Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), GIAC Reverse Engineering Malware (GREM), GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE), or GIAC Certified Forensic Analyst (GCFA) Certification

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.