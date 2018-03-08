Job Description

Incident Response Analyst, Mid

Key Role:

Maintain responsibility for the detection, triage, investigation, remediation, response, and reporting from client sensors and agents. Analyze and correlate all relevant Cybersecurity event data and other data sources for indicators and potential security breaches. Coordinate with appropriate organizations regarding possible security incidents. Conduct intra-office research to evaluate events, as necessary, and maintain the current list of coordination points of contact. Provide situation awareness trending reports and provide feedback with recommendations to enhance Cyber defense. Generate, track, and report monthly statistics on virus activity. Provide training, mentoring, and hands-on help to raise the talent and skill of team members and provide recommendations for end-to-end analytical processes.

Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years of experience with performing Cybersecurity analysis, security engineering, or incident response

-Knowledge of the incident response process

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BA or BS degree in Engineering, Computer Science, IT, or Cyber

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with industry leading SIEM tools, including Arcsight and Splunk

-Experience with endpoint detection and response tools, including Carbon Black, Encase Cybersecurity, and Tanium

-Experience with industry leading intrusion detection and prevention systems, including McAfee Network Security Manager, Cisco ESA, SiteProtector, Sourcefire Snort, or Palo Alto Wildfire

-Experience with industry leading Case Management tools, including JIRA or ServiceNow

-Possession of excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

-DoD 8570 IAT Certification

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

