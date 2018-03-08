Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Project Scheduler

Key Role:

Maintain responsibility for developing and maintaining detailed project schedules, Work-Breakdown Structures (WBS), and integrated master schedules for a US Army organization. Leverage knowledge of project scheduling, including identification of critical paths and performing what-if analysis. Integrate multiple schedules into an Integrated Master Schedule. Maintain responsibility for developing and maintaining project schedules and integrated master schedules, combining project schedules into an integrated master schedule, participating in project schedule or IMS reviews of risks and issues in coordination with the project team, monitoring schedule deviations and variances, and assisting with developing corrective actions, providing impact analysis of schedule changes, identifying schedule variances and opportunities, and developing mitigation strategies proactively, adjusting priorities and schedule quickly based on needs, and identifying opportunities to improve and evolve existing business procedures proactively.

Basic Qualifications:

-3+ years of experience with scheduling

-Experience with Microsoft SharePoint, Word, and PowerPoint

-Experience with scheduling tools, including Microsoft Project 2013 at an advanced level

-Experience with providing detailed analysis of project schedules from project inception through completion

-Knowledge of industry best practices and standards

-Knowledge of planning and scheduling techniques, risk analysis, and risk management

-Ability to be a team player with a high degree of self-motivation and flexibility and work independently

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-BA or BS degree

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience in working with the DoD or Department of Army (DA)

-Experience with risk management

-Experience with Primavera a plus

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

-Professional Certification, including Project Management Professional or PMI Scheduling Professional preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.