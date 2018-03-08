Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Finance, Requirements, and Labor Accounting Management Specialist

Key Role:

Prepare the reporting of programs and budgets, financial presentations, and other materials to support the client's programming, budgeting process, and basis of estimates. Analyze the preparation of program and budget information for submission to the client. Assist with the preparation of capabilities requests, point papers, briefing charts, spreadsheets, memos, and other documents within prescribed timelines for review and analysis. Provide assistance with the interpretation of requests for data and facts, acquire, analyze, and prepare presentations of program and budget data for the use in program decision-making, assist with the analysis of funded requirements combined with the execution history, and assist with the analysis and reporting of planned versus actual requirements and funding. Develop and maintain funding profiles for programs, projects, or contracts. Analyze budget or financial planning for an organization, organizational unit, program, or expenditure or cost center to identify potential variances. Assist with monitoring expenses against budgets, assist the government with strategic business planning, and analyze financial data and transactions for appropriate use.

Basic Qualifications:

-7+ years of experience with government civilian payroll systems, the defense travel system (DTS), and military purchasing or financing

-Experience with the preparation of reports that reflect programs or project status in areas of cost, schedule, and performance

-Experience with analyzing budget planning, budget preparation, and budget execution for acquisition programs

-Experience with interpreting government financial regulations and policies

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BA or BS degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with SLDCADA, STARS-FL or SABRS, HRMS, and DCIPS preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance with polygraph is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

AFH16