Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Learning Research Analyst, Mid

Key Role:

Demonstrate knowledge and expertise when consulting and collaborating with clients to uncover performance and behavior gaps and recommend holistic learning strategies to achieve business objectives through learning and performance solutions under limited supervision. Apply expertise in analysis, including administering surveys, reviewing existing documentation, and analyzing all data input to determine alternatives to recommend to clients. Apply knowledge of the client organization, formal and informal structures or hierarchies, management approaches, leadership styles, culture, mission, business environment, work processes, and technology investments.



Basic Qualifications:

-2+ years of experience with classroom teaching

-Ability to support the analysis of new policies or support staff functions in an operational government staff environment

-Secret clearance

-BA or BS degree



Additional Qualifications:

-Ability to work independently or as a member of a team

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.