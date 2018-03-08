Job Description

Military Analyst, Senior

Key Role:

Conduct all-source intelligence research, analysis, and production on the capabilities of foreign militaries and intelligence entities in Europe and Eurasia. Provide clients and customers with written, oral, graphical, and other analysis of intelligence information and assessments. Participate in the full intelligence cycle, including providing collection priorities, producing intelligence analysis, and evaluating intelligence reports. This position requires the ability to perform shift work for a designated period of time to cover critical missions, as needed.

Basic Qualifications:

-1 year of experience with writing analytic products

-Experience with briefing senior leadership

-Active TS/SCI clearance

-BA or BS degree or 3+ years of experience with intelligence analysis, national security affairs, international relations, or foreign languages and cultures in an academic, military, or professional work environment

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with analyzing foreign military strategy, doctrine, capabilities, and operations preferred

-Ability to show proficiency in the Russian language preferred

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph preferred

-MA or MS degree or 4 years of experience in military service preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance is required.

