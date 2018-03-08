Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Systems Engineer

Key Role:

Apply knowledge of physical and engineering sciences and mathematics, electronic phenomena, and the principles, techniques, and practices of systems engineering for tactical communications, electronics engineering, and support command, control, and communications systems technologies. Leverage expertise in life cycle system support, including requirements analysis, configuration management, systems design, testing, development and deployment, identifying contract needs, and translating needs into technical requirements. Develop technical engineering programs, plans, and objectives and establish milestones for the progress of assigned systems through the total acquisition life cycle of weapons systems, including the management of developmental products, product improvement, and material readiness programs. Formulate, define, and modify overall objectives and requirements, remain abreast of technical achievements within and outside the PEO, DA, DoD, and private industry, and provide technical advice to the product manager and technical director in the process of providing the required documentation to achieve milestone decisions.



Basic Qualifications:

-3+ years of experience in a professional work environment

-Experience in an Army acquisition office

-Experience with performing systems engineering analysis on a large military program

-Experience with DoD acquisition and contracting processes

-Experience with Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Project

-Knowledge of Army requirements process

-Knowledge of wireless communications and Radio Frequency (RF) technologies, Internet protocol network architecture and systems, standard acquisition regulations, practices, and procedures, and digital and analog electronics

-Ability to multi-task and pay strict attention to detail

-Secret clearance

-BA or BS degree



Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with program management, systems engineering, or test and evaluation

-Experience with process or project engineering

-Experience with using DOORS software

-Experience with writing and supporting Army contract documentation and process

-Knowledge of Tactical Radios a plus

-Knowledge of DoD 5000 series or defense acquisition

-Knowledge of Link 16, SRW, WNW, and SINCGARS waveforms and JTRS Enterprise Network Manager (JENM)

-Knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint

-Possession of excellent organizational and analytical skills

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills

-BA or BS degree in an Engineering, Science, or Mathematics field

-INCOSE Certification

-Type 1 Crypto Certification



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; Secret clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.