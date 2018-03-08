Job Description

Front End Web Developer

Key Role:

Develop innovative software solutions in direct support to unconventional warfare clients. Create intuitive and innovative front end Web applications for use across the DoD and intelligence community. Leverage the latest technologies and frameworks, including Node and Angular or React or Vue in a DevOps pipeline. Create intuitive visualizations of large scale data and analytics using strong user experience principals. Engage with multiple functional groups to comprehend client challenges, prototype new ideas and new technologies, and help to create solutions to drive the next wave of innovation. Design, implement, schedule, test, and deploy full features and components of solutions. Ensure quality delivery of software through thorough testing and reviews.

Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years of experience with using HTML, C++, or CSS, including CSS frameworks

-3+ years of experience with developing front-end applications

-Experience with server-side application development using languages, including Java, PHP, or Python

-Experience with usability analysis, testing, and client-facing engagements, including design discussions and product demonstrations

-TS/SCI clearance

-Ability to obtain DoD 8570 Compliant Security+ or CISSP Certification prior to starting on contract

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience in working with various intelligence disciplines, including GEOINT, HUMINT, MASINT, OSINT, and SIGINT and a comprehension of the data and tools associated with these disciplines

-Experience with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operations, including small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS)

-Experience with testing frameworks, including Jasmine, Karma, or Selenium

-Experience with Linux scripting in BASH or Perl

-Experience with using JavaScript visualization libraries, including D3, Leaflet, CytoscapeJS, and VizJS

-Experience with network security, including access and authorization for PKI and chain trusting

-Experience with Agile development methodologies

-Knowledge of JIRA, Confluence, Git, and GitHub/GitLab

-Knowledge of Web development, JavaScript, JSON REST, CORS, JSONP, Web architecture, and HTTP specification

-BS degree

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance is required.

