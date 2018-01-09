The Audience Development and Analytics department drives strategic and operational decisions impacting The Washington Post. This highly visible team applies analytics and research to support strategic initiatives and day-to-day operational support company-wide and is currently seeking a Digital Analyst.

Description:

As our Digital Analyst you'll report to the Director of Digital Analytics and work in close collaboration with the newsroom, product, engineering, advertising and finance departments on a diverse range of projects that have a critical and strategic impact on all aspects of the company. You'll regularly interact with various stakeholders in these departments, understand needs, build reports, conduct data analysis and make actionable recommendations. You'll love solving open-ended problems by taking mountains of data, transforming it into meaningful analysis aimed towards identifying solutions and opportunities. You're happiest in a role where you can solve problems where business, math, technology and practical intuition converge.

Responsibilities:

Work with stakeholders across departments to understand what KPIs are important from a priorities perspective and come up with a measurement plan

Work with the Engineering and Product teams to ensure metrics are appropriately defined, implemented and tested across our digital assets

Design, build and maintain key periodic reports, dashboards and analyses utilizing Hadoop, Web Analytics tools (Adobe Analytics/ Google Analytics), R, Tableau and other reporting and visualization tools

Develop best practices and approaches to answer ad hoc questions on online user behavior, customer journeys, engagement, conversion data and multi-channel attribution

Assist various testing and optimization efforts and special initiatives by performing in-depth and ad-hoc analysis of information from multiple data sources (web analytics data, marketing data, newsletter data, subscription data, alternate platforms as well as external data) to assist data informed decision making at all levels

Prepare and present reports, analysis and presentations to various stakeholders including executives

Qualifications: