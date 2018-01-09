Digital Analyst
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269568-1
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Audience Development and Analytics department drives strategic and operational decisions impacting The Washington Post. This highly visible team applies analytics and research to support strategic initiatives and day-to-day operational support company-wide and is currently seeking a Digital Analyst.
Description:
As our Digital Analyst you'll report to the Director of Digital Analytics and work in close collaboration with the newsroom, product, engineering, advertising and finance departments on a diverse range of projects that have a critical and strategic impact on all aspects of the company. You'll regularly interact with various stakeholders in these departments, understand needs, build reports, conduct data analysis and make actionable recommendations. You'll love solving open-ended problems by taking mountains of data, transforming it into meaningful analysis aimed towards identifying solutions and opportunities. You're happiest in a role where you can solve problems where business, math, technology and practical intuition converge.
Responsibilities:
Work with stakeholders across departments to understand what KPIs are important from a priorities perspective and come up with a measurement plan
Work with the Engineering and Product teams to ensure metrics are appropriately defined, implemented and tested across our digital assets
Design, build and maintain key periodic reports, dashboards and analyses utilizing Hadoop, Web Analytics tools (Adobe Analytics/ Google Analytics), R, Tableau and other reporting and visualization tools
Develop best practices and approaches to answer ad hoc questions on online user behavior, customer journeys, engagement, conversion data and multi-channel attribution
Assist various testing and optimization efforts and special initiatives by performing in-depth and ad-hoc analysis of information from multiple data sources (web analytics data, marketing data, newsletter data, subscription data, alternate platforms as well as external data) to assist data informed decision making at all levels
Prepare and present reports, analysis and presentations to various stakeholders including executives
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree required, technical discipline (Computer Science, Statistics,Mathematics or equivalent practical experience) preferred
2+ years of data analytics experience, with a strong preference for experience in web analytics and digital domains
A strong quantitative, creative and problem solving mindset: You don't have to be a Statistics major or anything, but you do have to know how to interpret and work with numbers.
Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and meet deadlines. Execute high-quality work under tight deadlines with strong attention to detail
Strong analytical and communication skills. Ability to work successfully in a team environment, as well as independently and exercise sound professional judgment.
Tools and Technologies
Expert knowledge of relational and non-relational Database Systems, Advanced SQL and Microsoft Excel
Expert knowledge of R or other econometric software and statistical packages/tools
Proficiency in Big Data tools like Hadoop (or other big-data solutions) and Hive
Hands-on experience with one or more Web Analytics tools is strongly preferred (Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, etc.)
Working experience of programming/ scripting languages (Python, PHP etc) is strongly preferred
Experience collecting, cleaning, and organizing data from a multitude of sources to perform analysis
Experience with Tableau or other visualization/ reporting tools is a plus