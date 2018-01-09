Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Manager

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International is a global organization that protects the nature that people need. CI’s effectiveness depends on the ability to track clear and consistent performance measures (ecosystems conserved or restored, benefits to people, etc.) for various strategic actions (protected areas, incentive agreements, changing agriculture or fisheries production practices, etc.). This role will support CI’s ability to monitor and evaluate our actions and performance.

Support CI’s Monitoring and Evaluation Plan: Build and implement monitoring and evaluation (M&E) solutions (tools and internal processes) allow CI to measure, manage and communicate our impact and risk across the organization’s project portfolio. Specifically:

Map M&E Needs: Understand the insights and performance measures most important in CI decision contexts, as well as the needs of users.

Solution Creation: Build a tool that enables data collection, analysis, and provides needed, actionable insights on performance. Socialize and build buy-in among stakeholders with varied priorities.

Implementation: Create and implement the processes to roll out the M&E plan, collect data and provide insights to the correct stakeholders.

Data Collection + Analysis: Manage data collection – including collection of inputs, data cleaning, dashboard creation. Motivate and follow up on data collection with others as needed. Analyze data to draw out findings that inform conservation work. Share and communicate data for triaging and action to improve CI’s impact.

2. Support the Director in ongoing M&E work which will include a combination of:

Coordinate M&E efforts: Collaborate with various internal teams to ensure CI’s M&E efforts are coordinated and strategic, and that new M&E solutions meet end user needs and have buy-in.

Provide M&E support: to various ongoing activities (e.g. project reviews, blog posts, etc.).

RESPONSIBILITIES:

M&E solution creation (implement tool and process).

Data collection + analysis.

Coordinate M&E stakeholders and efforts.

Communication of M&E analysis.

Miscellaneous team work as assigned.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Arlington HQ office environment or CI field office environment.

0-15% Travel. International travel is likely to be required 1-4 times per year, for a duration of 1-2 weeks each time.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s Degree

4-6 years old related job experience Monitoring and evaluation experience: Experience implementing monitoring and evaluation activities, including mapping needs and coordinating efforts to gain programmatic insights and performance measures.

M&E tool / process creation and implementation: Experience building M&E tools and driving the internal processes that feed M&E data across an organization from creation to analysis. Experience ensuring M&E goals are met efficiently, fully, and with buy-in from key stakeholders.

Strong communications + collaboration skills: Experience communicating with diverse teams and colleagues, understanding needs, and building buy-in across a wide array of stakeholders with varied priorities. We expect the ability to distill and communicate complex ideas effectively and concisely – verbally and in writing – to support the team’s communication of M&E activities and findings to the rest of the organization.

Data Collection + Analysis: Experience driving data collection across an organization - including collection of input data, data cleaning, and dashboard creation. Willingness to conduct follow-up with data owners to ensure that data is collected properly. Experience analyzing data to identify key findings that inform action (ideally in a conservation context).

Conservation + development experience within a nonprofit

Project design and planning experience will be needed to understand how and when metrics can be collected and most valuable.

Strong problem-solving skills and strategic thinking: including analytical skills, quantitative analysis, and creative thought.

Autonomy + Flexibility: Employee must be a self-starter with the ability to adapt to new environments and wear different hats on a small but fast-paced team. Must have the ability to influence in the absence of authority.

Proficiency with Excel or other software for managing and reporting data.

Preferred

Master’s Degree or equivalent work experience.

Data collection tool selection and implementation: Experience developing technical requirements based on user needs, to select and/or build a data collection/analysis/dashboard tool.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.