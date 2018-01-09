THIS IS A FIXED TERM, FULL-TIME POSITION, WITH REGULAR BENEFITS, SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON 12/31/2018.

The position is a non-supervisory position that is laboratory based and will focus on the evaluation and development of methods and processes using molecular biological techniques for the identification of botanical samples. The successful Fellow will be tasked to develop specific DNA-based methods (such as species-specific amplification approaches) to identify botanical ingredients at the species level and to participate in the transfer of the technology to USP staff.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Bioinformatic Evaluation. Using appropriate bioinformatics tools and applications, evaluate genomes of selected species for unique sequences that can be used for species differentiation.

Primer Design. Using the information above, identity and design appropriate primer pairs for specifies differentiation and identification.

Method Development. Develop and optimize appropriate amplification based methods for species differentiation and identification and validation of method(s) following USP and industry guidelines.

Method Validation. Success the validation of the methods following USP and industry guidelines for method validation.

Training of staff in the methods and processes for successful technology transfer.

Active collaboration with appropriate groups and divisions, such as Laboratory, Dietary Supplements & Herbal Medicines, and others as required. This may also include external collaborators as appropriate

Basic Qualifications

Doctorate Degree in Molecular Biotechnology. Or Master’s Degree with minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Experience in development of Botanical Sample preparation and storage

Experience in performing Molecular Biology techniques such as DNA Amplification methods and method development as well as data analysis

Experience in using statistical software including GraphPad Prism, and bioinformatics software

Ability to follow SOPs and Laboratory safety and Regulatory policies.

Proven experience performing experiments independently with minimal oversight including the ability to design and perform experiments in fulfillment of the Fellowship.

Excellent analytical skills, ability to interpret complex data and design future experiments.

Preferred Qualifications

Hands on experience in sample preparation, instrument use and maintenance of thermocyclers and other laboratory instrumentation as appropriate.

The ability to impart knowledge in manner that is appropriate to the audience. This will include scientific staff with specific knowledge and those with minimal experience.

Ability to interact with senior staff, both scientific and non-scientific.

Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written. Ability to impart knowledge to various groups with a range of experience.

Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes.

Ability and desire to work well with diverse employees and customers in a cooperative and friendly manner.

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Temporary