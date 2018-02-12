Position Overview

The Investments & Capital Markets (I&CM) Controls Self-Testing Manager will lead 1st line of defense (LOD) control and compliance testing activities related to the I&CM business. The successful candidate will partner with business process owners in I&CM and Finance (Investments CFO) to conduct operational controls self-testing. This position requires attention to detail and well-developed organizational skills. The role will have regular interaction with I&CM personnel that are responsible for executing transactions related to mortgages, mortgage-backed securities, debt, derivatives and liquidity investments. The role will also regularly engage with I&CM personnel involved in managing day-to-day operational controls for capital markets technology, financial models and back office activities as well as Investments CFO personnel that perform analytics and reporting of I&CM activities. The position will also collaborate with colleagues in Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance (2nd LOD) and Internal Audit (3rd LOD). Responsibilities include:

*Building and supervising a team of experienced and junior staff to execute self-testing actives

*Managing I&CM self-testing plan and follow-ups to ensure that they are completed timely and aligned with the corporate self-testing standard

*Overseeing the preparation of testing reports to identify and communicate issues and recommendations for process and control improvements where necessary

*Developing and maintaining detailed procedures to document self-test plans and work papers

*Partnering with appropriate groups within I&CM and Investments CFO to ensure timely and appropriate corrective actions are implemented

*Providing senior management with timely status updates and communication of issues

*Developing management reporting related to self-testing activities

*Providing feedback, coaching and advice to staff to aid in professional growth and development



Basic Requirements

* Typically has at least 7 to 10 years of Audit and/or Risk Management experience within the financial services industry

*Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, related discipline or equivalent work experience

*Experience defining and documenting business processes and functions

*Ability to analyze and assess the adequacy of operational controls and identify opportunities for process improvements and efficiency gains

*Solid understanding of Sarbanes-Oxley requirements and Risk and Control Self-Assessments (RCSA)

*Solid understanding of operational risk management and audit industry best practices

*Experienced supervising staff and ability to motivate a team to achieve success



Preferred Skills

*CPA, CIA or other professional certification

*Public accounting or internal audit experience preferred

*Knowledge of secondary mortgage market and Freddie Mac’s business

*Understanding of capital markets trading, securitization, and/or middle and back office functions

*Excellent verbal and written communication skills

*Ability to think critically and logically

*Ability to develop effective relationships across the firm, including with senior leaders

*Proactive self-starter with good people management skills and a strong work-ethic



Closing Statement

Today, Freddie Mac makes home possible for one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Join our smart, creative and dedicated team and you’ll do important work for the housing finance system and make a difference in the lives of others. Freddie Mac is an equal opportunity and top diversity employer. EOE, M/F/D/V.

