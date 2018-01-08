SAFETY PARTNER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Jan 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Martha Jefferson is seeking a Safety Care Partner to work flexi hours (as needed)….rotating / various shifts. Safety Care Partners assist in providing a safe environment for patient (including sitting and interacting). Previous healthcare experience is preferred.
Assists with the provision of a safe hospital environment which is conducive to the provision of patient care and enables patients to maintain or enhance independence functioning during the hospital stay.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Prior acute care experience, or enrollment in a health sciences program. BLS required within 90 days of hire.