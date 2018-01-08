Assists with the provision of a safe hospital environment which is conducive to the provision of patient care and enables patients to maintain or enhance independence functioning during the hospital stay.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Prior acute care experience, or enrollment in a health sciences program. BLS required within 90 days of hire.