Sentara RMH Medical Center, located in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountain community of Harrisonburg, Virginia, is seeking a full time (72 hours per pay period) NIGHT SHIFT Polysomnographic Technologist. We invite you to explore this opportunity to join our team of highly qualified professionals who live out our mission to improve health every day.



Sentara is one of the most progressive and integrated healthcare organizations in the country. We are dedicated to providing leading medical experts, advanced technology and continuous innovation to improve health every day in the communities that we serve.



**SIGN ON BONUS UP TO $5,000 PAID TO QUALIFIED CANDIDATE WHO IS SUCCESSFULLY HIRED**

TO APPLY, please visit http://www.sentaracareers.com. Keyword search is 106880BR

Works under the supervision of the Department Manager/Coordinator to perform and evaluate overnight polysomnogram testing procedures in accordance to laboratory standards.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Lic Polysomnographic Tech, Reg Polysomnographic Tech

Preferred: Reg Sleep Technologist

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

RPSGT and Virginia Licensure- Polysomnographic Technologist required