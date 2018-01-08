POLYSOMNOGRAPHIC TECHNOLOGIST (Sleep Technologist)
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Jan 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center, located in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountain community of Harrisonburg, Virginia, is seeking a full time (72 hours per pay period) NIGHT SHIFT Polysomnographic Technologist. We invite you to explore this opportunity to join our team of highly qualified professionals who live out our mission to improve health every day.
Sentara is one of the most progressive and integrated healthcare organizations in the country. We are dedicated to providing leading medical experts, advanced technology and continuous innovation to improve health every day in the communities that we serve.
**SIGN ON BONUS UP TO $5,000 PAID TO QUALIFIED CANDIDATE WHO IS SUCCESSFULLY HIRED**
TO APPLY, please visit http://www.sentaracareers.com. Keyword search is 106880BR
Works under the supervision of the Department Manager/Coordinator to perform and evaluate overnight polysomnogram testing procedures in accordance to laboratory standards.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Lic Polysomnographic Tech, Reg Polysomnographic Tech
Preferred: Reg Sleep Technologist
Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Troubleshooting
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
RPSGT and Virginia Licensure- Polysomnographic Technologist required
