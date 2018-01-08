RADIOLOGY TECH (REG)

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Jan 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must obtain ARRT registry within 90 days of hire.

