RADIOLOGY TECH (REG)
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Jan 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must obtain ARRT registry within 90 days of hire.