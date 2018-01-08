Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst, University Information Security Office (UISO) - University Information Services

The Governance, Risk & Compliance Analyst (GRC) serves as a project analyst for all assigned information security and cybersecurity initiatives, interacting with multiple levels of staff and faculty within the University, as well as nationally and internationally with professionals holding similar positions at other universities. Reporting to the Director for Information Security Compliance and Governance, the GRC has duties that include but are not limited to:

Security Compliance, Risk Management and Governance

Designs and collects weekly cybersecurity activities and summarize trends and activities.

Monitors regulatory obligations, updates, and University applications.

Provides analysis and reporting on University risk factors related to cybersecurity and technical compliance.

Proposes problem-solving strategies for security processes and workflow.

Provides basic technical support to security analysts, such as vulnerability scan analysis; suspicious email evaluation and response; and certificate analysis and confirmation.

Reviews, documents, and evaluates University procedures.

Provides Incident Response support and communication.

Security Awareness, Outreach and Communications

Generates high-quality copy writing for broadcast communication and publication.

Develops presentations to clearly articulate information security policies, procedures, best practices, and Georgetown standards.

Assists with preparing internal and external UISO security briefings and general reports, communications, and analyses.

Serves as the content contributor for the UISO web site and the technology policies web site, supports management of the content structure and appearance.

Develops materials for dissemination of program/service information.

Incident Response

Collaborates with UIS Security Operations teams on incident response activities, including planning and follow-up.

Coordinates with key UIS and University personnel to identify key incident response needs and opportunities for improvement.

Identifies and documents compliance incidents, and policy violations, and remediation actions.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - preference for Master's degree

2 to 5 years of demonstrated technical service, administration and program management experience required, preferably supporting a large complex organization with a diverse constituent or customer base and complex security requirements

Demonstrated experience developing executive-level communications, presentations and briefs - including strong writing and editing skills

Demonstrated experience with in-person and online training delivery

Previous experience in research, higher academic institution, as well as with working with faculty, staff, student body on cybersecurity issues

Confidential reliability for a position of trust with access highly sensitive or confidential data or information

Availability and willingness to work outside of usual business hours of Georgetown University - including potential on-call responsibilities - and/or to provide assistance for security incidents

Preferred qualification

Applicable technical certification - including CISSP, CISM, CISA, or GRISC

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.