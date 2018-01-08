Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director for Project Implementation, Data & Analytics Group - Office of Advancement

The Assistant Director for Project Implementation plays a lead role in the management and execution of major Data & Analytics Group projects. S/he brings project and client relationship management expertise together to effectively serve as a day-to-day manager of key major initiatives and projects that aim to build capacity within the overall Advancement organization to make data-aided and insights-driven decisions in a way that supports strategic management of the donor pipeline. The first of these projects will be an open-ended engagement embedded with the Georgetown University Medical Center development team. Additionally, the Assistant Director regularly applies their own analytical and problem-solving skills to continually delight our clients and partners. Reporting to the Senior Director of the Data & Analytics Group, the Assistant Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Project Management

Comprehensively defines SMART project goals and associated timelines and builds into master project plans.

Tracks project progress towards goals utilizing a project management framework.

Updates and maintains project documentation with an eye towards building easily reproducible project components.

Communicates ongoing updates to key project stakeholders, including progress reports for upper management.

Ensures project tasks are completed according to plan and satisfy the requirements of the client/partner.

Troubleshoots project issues and reevaluates project components on a regular basis.

Works to build strong relationships with all stakeholders, especially with clients/partners.

Serves as an Advancement thought leader on process life cycles.

Project Component/Product Delivery

Ensures delivery of final deliverables that meet or exceed client/partner requirements and delight clients/partners.

Presents key findings and updates to clients both at project completion and throughout the duration of the project engagement.

Compiles reports and other final deliverables with the input of others working on the project.

Continually works to advance key project objectives through taking personal responsibility and initiative for important components.

Manages development of products (e.g., data apps/tools) in coordination with the larger DAG team.

Conducts regular meetings to update project stakeholders and build understanding of client needs and questions, as well as to inform ongoing evaluation of project success.

Conducts post-project reviews at defined intervals.

Project Intake

Builds from the DAG project management framework to develop an approach to defining customer/partner requirements, measures of success, and project objectives.

Collects, documents, and keeps track of project requirements.

Successfully sets future projects up for success while winding down existing projects.

Client/Partner Capacity Building

Ensures that project goals continue to be met after the end of the formal engagement.

Forms key relationships with stakeholders to ensure buy-in and sets projects up for success early on.

Conducts trainings in partnership with DAG to build internal capacity within client/partner teams.

Develops products in partnership with DAG to meet client/partner team needs.

Holds regular open office hours on a weekly basis for client/partner teams.

Hands-off key responsibilities to appropriate client/partner or DAG team members at the end of project engagement and serves as a resource to them.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 to 4 years of fundraising consulting, prospect development (research, analytics, prospect management) or major gifts experience.

Demonstrable experience with collecting project requirements, writing appropriate documentation, providing progress reports to management. and serving as thought leader on process life cycles, such as CRISP-DM

Self-starter ready to make an impact in a mission-driven environment

Confidence with a dynamic role that will evolve with client/partner, business and market demands, and opportunities

excited by data and the challenge of helping a large organization become more data-aided and insights-driven

Ready to be a change agent, including being comfortable respectfully engaging with status quo processes and mentalities, particularly with respect to individual and organizational decision-making processes

Highly-organized, independent and motivated by achieving milestones

Skilled at using frameworks to structure questions and solve problems

Prepared for deployment of project management experience, from discovery through successful execution

Reputation for strength of communication and ability to adapt to meet the needs and expectations of managing relationships with executives, frontline staff, and everyone in-between

Eagerness to work with partners/clients in a collaborative and consultative way to solve problems and achieve success

Confidence in working individually as well as part of a larger team

Experienced at using MS office products for data analysis and visualization, presentations, and written work

Familiarity with fundraising databases and donor data and excited to develop additional technical skills

Preferred qualifications

Familiarity with philanthropy as it relates to healthcare

Familiarity with philanthropy as it relates to higher education

Experience as a Salesforce user or administrator

Understanding of project management frameworks specific to data analytics, such as CRISP-DM

Hard data skills (such as, Python, SQL, Tableau, SOQL/APEX) for use in making routine work more efficient

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.