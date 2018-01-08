Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of the School of Continuing Studies Library - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the University's only part-time bachelor's program. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving business landscape

The Director of the School of Continuing Studies Library provides results-oriented leadership by developing and delivering exemplary programs and services through the School of Continuing Studies Library (“SCS Library”). Additionally, this position will take the lead on organizing writing support services, in partnership with the English Language Center (“ELC”) at SCS for degree seeking SCS students. Reporting to the Associate University Librarian for Scholarly Resources and Services at the University Library, and working in collaboration with the Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Academic Programs at the School of Continuing Studies (“SCS”), the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages the administering, operating, setting priorities for the SCS Library, and ensures tight, cohesive integration with the scholarship, services, and values of the University Library, located on Main Campus.

Integrates Library and writing services with the campus's teaching and learning activities by providing leadership and accountability through strategic planning, policy development, outreach, assessment, budget preparation and administration, and talent development

Manages all aspects of the SCS Library and writing support services and actively engages with SCS academic divisions to ensure that the unit provides high-quality, user-focused research, writing, and information services to the SCS community.

Creates opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaborations by establishing internal and external partnerships that maximize the scholarship of the SCS community.

Has primary responsibility for library and writing center operations at the Georgetown Downtown location, and in most instances works both independently as a librarian and collaboratively as a University Library and School of Continuing Studies colleague.

Requirements

Master's in Library Science (MLS) accredited by the American Library Association or equivalent, and a second subject Masters and/ or PhD

5+ years of progressively responsible management and budgetary experience in an academic/special library or Learning Commons setting

Significant classroom teaching experience at the college level; and significant experience in collection development

Demonstrated experience with teaching and learning assessment

Ability to deliver highly efficient, responsive, and polished research and writing services.

Preferred qualifications

Experience with managing a Writing Center or Academic Resource Center

Subject (reference) expertise in business, communications, law, and/ or social sciences Experience with teaching and/ or academic support in an online learning environment

