Accounting Assistant
- Employer
- AboutWeb
- Location
- Gaithersburg, MD
- Posted
- Jan 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Accounting Assistant
AboutWeb, LLC is currently looking for an Accounting Assistant in our Gaithersburg, Maryland office that will be a key contributor to a number of internal operations within our organization. Key elements of this role with include ensuring smooth accounting operations for the company, accounting support, supporting the CFO and collaborating with the Operations Manager for general operational support.
This person will also work with other operations staff on a variety of daily operating tasks and will report to the CFO, working with the Operations Manager to support the organization.
AboutWeb is an information technology contracting firm, in business since 1998 and, due to an increase in business as well as opening a new office in Baltimore city, needs to expand our operational support. This position will also support our AboutWeb Cares Division and has a lot of room for growth in a variety of key areas, such a business management, human resources, and other operational areas depending on the opportunities as the company continues to grow.
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES: The ideal candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment and interfacing with business partners, internal staff, and executive leadership.
If interested, please forward resume and salary requirements and reference Job-AC1001 to recruiting@aboutweb.com
#AW
AboutWeb, LLC is currently looking for an Accounting Assistant in our Gaithersburg, Maryland office that will be a key contributor to a number of internal operations within our organization. Key elements of this role with include ensuring smooth accounting operations for the company, accounting support, supporting the CFO and collaborating with the Operations Manager for general operational support.
This person will also work with other operations staff on a variety of daily operating tasks and will report to the CFO, working with the Operations Manager to support the organization.
AboutWeb is an information technology contracting firm, in business since 1998 and, due to an increase in business as well as opening a new office in Baltimore city, needs to expand our operational support. This position will also support our AboutWeb Cares Division and has a lot of room for growth in a variety of key areas, such a business management, human resources, and other operational areas depending on the opportunities as the company continues to grow.
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES: The ideal candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment and interfacing with business partners, internal staff, and executive leadership.
- Collaborative team player and effective contributor
- Experience with general accounting activities, including payroll, AP, AR, etc.
- Strong communication skills
- Organized individual, with excellent attention to detail, ability to multi-task, and able to change priorities quickly and work effectively under deadlines
- Interpersonal and customer service skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships at the executive level and above
- Demonstrated clerical experience in drafting memos, reports, and other documents without grammatical or typographical errors
- 1+ years of administrative, marketing or writing experience in a professional environment
- Experience with accounting software
- Experience with QuickBooks is preferred
- A Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, or related field is strongly preferred
- Ability to develop specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize and accomplish work
- Self-motivated with the ability to work proactively and achieve results without close supervision
- An active security clearance or the ability to obtain one is not currently required but may be a future requirement of the position
If interested, please forward resume and salary requirements and reference Job-AC1001 to recruiting@aboutweb.com
#AW