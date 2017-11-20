Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Operates a school bus in transporting comprehensive and special education students to and from schools. Work involves responsibility for making daily pre-trip, post trip and safety inspection; notifying appropriate persons in case of mechanical breakdowns, delays, or accidents; and completing required forms or reports as designated. The nature of the work may require stooping, pushing, carrying, bending, lifting and sustaining up to 40 lbs. independently.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Operates a school bus in transporting special education students to and from schools.

2. Makes daily pre-trip and post trip safety inspection before operation; and reports mechanical defects to repair shop personnel, accordingly.

3. Drives vehicle in a safe and prudent manner, obeying all State and local traffic laws and Transportation Division Regulations.

4. Transports and discharges only authorized students at designated schools/locations.

5. Maintains discipline of students aboard school bus; and reports cases of misbehavior or other problems to school administration/Transportation officials.

6. Adheres to and maintains assigned work schedules and designated routes. Reports any prolonged traffic delays and/or lateness to supervisors.

7. Notifies appropriate persons in case of mechanical breakdowns.

8. Reports all accidents and completes required report as instructed.

9. Attends in-service training conducted by the Transportation Division.

10. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· High school diploma or equivalency certificate preferred.

Experience

· Five (5) years of actual driving experience during which time a valid operator's license was held.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Must have no evidence or criminal record or convictions of crimes of moral turpitude.

· Satisfactory driving record.

· Some knowledge of and/or experience in dealing with special needs students preferred.

· Ability to exercise considerable patience and to assist the special needs students during their transportation to and from school.

· Ability to work cooperatively with staff, students and parents.

Licenses/Certifications

· Must satisfactorily complete the Maryland State Department of Education prescribed pre-service instruction.

· Must pass the annual Maryland State School Bus Driver Physical Examination.

· Must successfully complete and maintain CPR certification or other first aid program(s) as required.

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· Must be physically capable of stooping, pushing, carrying, bending, lifting and sustaining up to 40 lbs. independently.