Job Title: CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION ANALYST Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $55,660.80 - $110,614.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is looking for a well-rounded, human resources professional to join our award-winning Human Resources Department as a Compensation and Classification Analyst. The successful candidate will join a team of professional analysts who provide consultation and technical guidance regarding compensation and classification matters to all levels of employees in the County Government. The position will support multiple agencies, developing and maintaining close working relationships with management, employees, and human resources liaisons to build an understanding of their operations and to develop effective compensation and classification solutions.This Analyst will conduct job audits and salary analyses to determine appropriate classification decisions; manage projects; compile and evaluate complex data, prepare reports, develop presentations; provide training and follow-up to ensure successful implementation of new initiatives; and work as a team with other analysts to complete county-wide studies. Although primarily focused on compensation, this position also offers opportunities to work on cross-functional and departmental teams, and to contribute to critical efforts such as selection and test development for public safety assessment centers.Other duties include:Successful candidates for this position will possess the ability to communicate with all levels of employees regarding critical and sensitive compensation and classification matters; embrace opportunities to build strong partnerships with agencies; approach classification and compensation challenges as opportunities for creative problem solving; contribute to promoting a total reward philosophy; and explore compensation issues by listening and collaborating to identify innovative solutions.NOTE: This position may be filled as a full-time position or on a part-time basis and may be filled at any level within the established broad band depending on qualifications. The pay band above encompasses entry through senior-level work.Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Public or Business Administration, Industrial/Organizational Psychology or related field plus significant experience in job evaluation, job and organizational design, and/or compensation or other closely-related human resource functions.Significant experience in a directly related field may substitute for the Bachelor's degree requirement. A Master's degree in I/O Psychology or Human Resources Administration or closely related field with a related internship or practicum may substitute for some of the experience requirement.Additional Information: Preferred filing date: Applications submitted by the preferred filing date of Monday, February 12, 2018 will be given first consideration for interviews. Applications received after the preferred filing date may be considered for interviews if a hire is not made from applications received by the preferred filing date. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when sufficient number of qualified applications have been received.Work hours are flexible but are generally, Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. A flexible work schedule and telecommuting are available.This position is part of a broad band, competency-based pay pilot, and may be filled at any level, including the entry level, within the established broad band depending on qualifications. Entry salary within the band is based on a review of qualifications and experience with preference given to applicants with course work and internships related to job evaluation and/or testing/selection. The pay band above encompasses entry through senior-level work. Pay potential will be based on performance and employee development.Please complete each section of the application. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for a completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are required for this position.