Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Configuration Management Specialist DevSW (Jr. to Mid-Level) to support a Federal Government client at our Sterling, VA location. The Configuration Management Specialist DevSW will perform standard Configuration Management (CM) functions for software development (DevSW) and deployment.

Responsibilities

• Perform standard CM functions for software development and deployment - Planning, Configuration Identification, Status Accounting, Configuration Control and Audits

• Interpret, implement and enforce requirements of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and supporting policies/procedures

• Support both waterfall and Agile/SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) SDLC processes

• Coordinate, facilitate and participate in Stakeholder meetings

• Assure software baseline integrity through audits and maintenance of Configuration Management Database

• Support efforts with tracking and resolving issues and problems related to process, tools and software baseline management

• Track, control and report on changes

• Support and advise end users on approved CM policies and procedures

• Develop and maintain, as needed, CM processes, plans, policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), work instructions, and other documents

• Other related tasks as assigned

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or related field; experience can be substituted for degree

• U.S. Citizenship

• Active Secret Clearance

• Relevant experience in Configuration and Change Management of custom developed software

• Experience using CM tools such as IBM Rational, BMC Remedy, SharePoint, etc.

• Knowledgeable in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and Application Lifecycle Management tools

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Customer service oriented self-starter with excellent interpersonal skills

• Ability to multitask and to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

• Ability to work independently with minimum supervision, maintaining a high degree of accuracy

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with IBM Rational Team Concert (RTC) and related suite of tools

• Experience documenting and providing training on processes, work instructions, etc.

• ITIL, SAFe, Agile, and/or CM Certification

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP