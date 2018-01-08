Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an Entry Level Configuration Management Specialist to support a Federal Government client at our Sterling, Virginia location. The Entry Level Configuration Management Specialist will help guide engineering, software development and other teams through approved change and configuration management processes.

Responsibilities

• Track, control, audit, and report on IT configuration changes and related activities

• Support metrics and reporting

• Review and audit IT change management document submissions for quality control, completeness and adherence to standards

• Assist in developing and maintaining processes, policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and other documents

• Support end users on approved policies, procedures and activities

• Other related tasks as assigned

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or related field preferred; experience can be substituted for degree

• U.S. Citizenship, with active Secret Clearance (interim Secret Clearance OK)

• 1 year of experience in a job requiring meticulous attention to detail

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Customer service oriented self-starter, with excellent interpersonal skills

• Very good organizational skills

• Quick learner, with strong research and analytical skills

• Ability to multitask and meet deadlines

• Proficient in MS Office and possess an aptitude for learning and utilizing other software products

Desired Qualifications

• Familiarity with functioning of IT Change Control Board

• Working knowledge of ITIL/ITSM or CMMI

• Active Secret Clearance or interim Secret Clearance

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP