Welcome to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital!



Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia is seeking a Registered Nurse for the Surgical Orthopedic Unit. This is a Full Time Day Shift position. The unit will accept experienced and new graduate Registered Nurses.



About this Unit:

The 3West - Ortho/trauma unit at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is comprised of a total joint unit, fracture center , spine center and ortho/ trauma center. The nursing unit enjoys a supportive team environment and nurse patient ratio including a unit based nurse educator, orthopedic navigator, team coordinator and manager. The unit has an active Partnership council and is currently involved with hospital Magnet journey . All new grad RNs receive a 12 week clinical preceptorship as well as enrollment in the Nurse Residency program.





About Virginia Beach General Hospital:



Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a 276-bed acute care facility that has a long history of commitment to the city, offering specialized, tertiary services. It is the region's only Level III Trauma Center and home to the Sentara Heart Center. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital offers many advanced clinical services. The hospital specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic and colorectal surgery and sleep disorders. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is one of the region's accredited stroke centers.



Sentara's Culture:



Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We are setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth.



Apply today and be contacted by a nurse recruiter for additional information and interview opportunities





The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred.



All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.