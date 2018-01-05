Market: Comprised of 12 acute care hospitals with more than 300 sites of care all throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Sentara Heart Hospital is the #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery center in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs.

Four dedicated EP labs

Perform device implantations ranging from biventricular ICDs and subcutaneous ICDs to pacemakers and loop recorders.

Perform a variety of ablations and EP techniques.

Perform up to 4000 EP procedures a year.

Must meet on-call requirements.

Orientation is typically 6-8 weeks depending on the discipline and knowledge base of candidate. New EP employees are assigned to a preceptor.

What you will do:

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Highly desire candidates to have 1 or 2 years experience in cardiac, procedural, or electrophysiology



New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.