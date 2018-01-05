The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine provide authoritative andmedicine. They are also a force in advancing science, engineering, and medicine and developing the next generation of leaders in those fields.The Development Associate provides administrative and staff support services to the fundraising staff in the Development Office and contributes to pursuing prospect cultivation and solicitation efforts by performing logistical and administrative tasks essential to fundraising activities. ** PLEASE PROVIDE BOTH A RESUME AND COVER LETTER WITH YOUR APPLICATION **ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:Provides administrative and staff support services to the fundraising staff in the Development Office and contributes to pursuing prospect cultivation and solicitation efforts by performing logistical and administrative tasks essential to fundraising activities. Drafts, edits and prepares correspondence, power point presentations, program one-pagers, and proposals. Provides general support and updates reports as needed for the National Academies Council Meetings. Oversees logistical arrangements for prospect visits and meetings, including coordinating travel and lodging arrangements. Works with the prospect researchers to compile briefing materials and packets for prospect visits, meetings and events. Assists with maintaining records and databases. Ensures that proposals, actions, and media are entered in Raiser’s Edge accurately and on a timely basis. Runs basic reports and queries out of Raiser’s Edge. Interacts with Academy members, donors, their representatives, and others as necessary to facilitate and nurture prospect relationships with the National Academies, i.e.: Campaign Working Groups communications about logistics and follow up. Participates as needed in the general activities of the Development Office, including support of other staff and special projects as needed. Assists others with the acknowledgement process, editing website content, coordinating mailings both in house and with a mail house, answering and forwarding telephone calls as appropriate. Handles other general office functions as assigned. Job Requirements: Bachelor's degree is preferred. Related experience in a development office is desired. Excellent writing and communication skills. Must be attentive to detail and possess strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects. Ability to prioritize work and the flexibility to change directions as the job dictates. Ability to operate with some latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to select and apply commonly used procedures, precedents, and rules to solve problems. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies departments through effective communication. Ability to communicate clearly in writing. Experience with Raiser's Edge or other fundraising databases, and Constant Contact or other digital marketing/newsletter software, is desired.



