MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is currently seeking a Mental Health Associate for a Part-time Rotating shift position on the Mental Health Nursing Unit. Candidates that will be given serious consideration will have 1 year of Behavior Health work experience. Bachelor's degree required or 4 years experience in behavioral health setting required in lieu of degree. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of basic Medical Terminology and abnormal human behavior.
Performs direct and indirect patient care activities for mental health patients, including technical duties in support of the delivery of nursing care and under supervision of a RN. Leads and co-facilitates educational and activity groups. Assists with milieu management to ensure a safe, therapeutic environment for patients and staff.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - EDUCATION - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - PSYCHOLOGY - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - SOCIOLOGY - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Behavioral Health - 1 year
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
