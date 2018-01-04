CHAPLAIN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Jan 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
This is a Flexi position-NOT FULL TIME. You will be working on an as needed basis to cover absences and census surges.

Provides spiritual support and bereavement counseling support to the patient's and/ or families of the Hospice Program. Makes home visits, administers sacraments, serves as a resource for information on spiritual and bereavement issues and documents relevant/ appropriate information regarding patients, family psycho-socio-spiritual situation in the patient's record.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Pastoral Care - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Learning Strategies, Persuasion, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

