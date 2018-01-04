CHAPLAIN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Jan 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This is a Flexi position-NOT FULL TIME. You will be working on an as needed basis to cover absences and census surges.
Provides spiritual support and bereavement counseling support to the patient's and/ or families of the Hospice Program. Makes home visits, administers sacraments, serves as a resource for information on spiritual and bereavement issues and documents relevant/ appropriate information regarding patients, family psycho-socio-spiritual situation in the patient's record.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Pastoral Care - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Learning Strategies, Persuasion, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-