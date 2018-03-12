Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a United States Citizen

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) cost may or may not be paid.

Incentives/Special Pay Rates may or may not apply

Must meet and maintain Air Force Reserve military requirements

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, some non-ART duties, generally not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities may be assigned. (2) Obtain special certification training (i.e., Red X, engine run, etc.) and security clearance. (3) A background security investigation to determine suitability for employment and/or a security clearance. (4) Some positions may be designated as drug testing positions where the incumbent may be subject to random testing. (5) To work overtime, rotating shifts, uncommon tours, weekends, etc. (6) Work requires moderate to strenuous effort. Must stand, stoop, bend, reach, climb, and crawl. Frequently handle items weighing up to 10 pounds, and often lift and carry assemblies weighing up to 50 pounds like hoists, hand trucks and lifts. Other employees are available to assist when handling heavy or awkward items. Climb steps and ladders and stand on slippery or inclined surfaces. (7) Work is performed in clean, well lighted, and well-ventilated production area. Work can be outside or inside in areas that are drafty and noisy, such as aircraft hangars. Stand on concrete or hard composition floors for long periods of time. Frequently exposed to grease, oils, fuels, and solvents; to noise from jet engines, drills and hammers; and to the possibility of cuts and abrasions from handling tools. Occasionally exposed to shop/flightline hazards. (8) Some positions under this announcement may be covered by the Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Amendment (30 Sep 96) of the Gun Control Act (Lautenberg Amendment) of 1968. An individual convicted of a qualifying crime of domestic violence may not perform the duties of this position. (9) Some positions under this announcement may be controlled positions covered by the Personal Reliability Program (PRP). (10) Some positions covered by this announcement may be designated as drug testing positions where the incumbent may be subject to random drug testing.

A specific length of experience or training is not required. However, you must have had experience and/or training (military or civilian, paid or unpaid) of sufficient scope and quality to be able to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are applying. You must show that you have the experience as identified in the Job Elements listed below under as they relate to the position for which you are applying. Since your rating will be based upon the information you supply in your application (resume), you should be as detailed as possible and use the following Job Elements as a guide to assist you in identifying your relevant work experience.ELEMENT A - Ability to Do the Work of the Position Without More Than Normal Supervision: What work can you do by yourself without the help of a boss or supervisor? Give examples of the kinds of instructions your supervisor gives you when you start a task. Tell about experience you have had that shows you can work on the basis of your own judgment. (Screening Element)ELEMENT B - Ability to Use and Maintain Tools and Equipment: Identify the hand tools, power tools, specialized tools, and related support equipment that you have used and give brief examples of the work performed with each.ELEMENT C - Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, and Repair: Identify the types of equipment you have had to assemble; make; install; test; or repair. Give examples of the work you performed on the equipment such as assemble; disassemble; install; test; maintain; repair; troubleshoot; calibrate; modify; and design.ELEMENT F -Knowledge of Aircraft Engine Repair and Theory and Repair Practices: Provide examples of your work experience that required inventing new methods to do tasks that could not be done in regular ways. State trade theory or technical principles you are familiar with which must be understood to perform the duties of the position for which you are applying. Give examples of work you have performed which required knowledge and experience in new and up-to-date trade practices. Also, give examples of your work, which required precise timing, accurate dimensions, or precise fit.ELEMENT I - Use of Test Equipment and Measuring Instruments: Identify the measuring instruments and/or test equipment that you have used and briefly describe for what purpose you used each.ELEMENT J - Troubleshooting: Provide examples of your experience troubleshooting equipment. Show the extent to which you had to understand the entire system to isolate the problem. Tell extent of danger to equipment if incorrectly handled while troubleshooting. Give examples of the more difficult troubleshooting you have done.ELEMENT K - Ability to Interpret Instructions, Specification, or Blueprints: What kind of instructions, specification or directives have you had to interpret? Be sure to describe experience in interpreting new instructions or specifications concerning changes in operational procedures. How frequent were changes? On what jobs did you have to interpret manufacturers' guides, catalogs, technical manuals, drawings, blueprints, charts or maps? Give examples of the more difficult instructions, etc. you had to interpret.

Preferred Military AFSC: 2A6X1.



Candidates are encouraged to provide a copy of their military experience and training (VMET) documents with their resume in order to expedite recruitment efforts. Visit the 'Transition GPS (Goals, Plans Success)' website https://www.dmdc.osd.mil/tgps/ to obtain this VMET information.

For more information visit the Air Force Reserve Special Examining Unit website at http://www.afrc.af.mil/AboutUs/JobOpportunities.aspx.

Individuals on active duty may apply 120 days before separation date and should indicate in their application their military separation date. Individuals with more than 120 days before separation date must submit with their application a letter, signed by their commanding officer, stating the individual will be released from active duty (Palace Chase) if they obtain an ART position. Reservists who are mobilized may submit a copy of their mobilization orders or a statement in their application stating they are available within 120 days.



Individuals who have special priority selection rights under the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) must rank in the Best or Highly qualified categories to be considered well qualified for the position. Federal civilian employees seeking ICTAP eligibility must submit proof that they meet the requirements of 5 CFR 330.704. This includes a copy of the agency notice, a copy of the most recent Performance Rating, and a copy of the most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location. Please annotate your application to reflect that you are applying as an ICTAP eligible.

Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. For information on military spouse preference, please refer to website http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/hiring-authorities/veterans-authorities/#url=Appointment-of-Militar-Spouses. Please clearly identify in your application that you are asking for spouse preference.



All Federal Employees are required by PL 104-134 to have federal payments made by Direct Deposit.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please note if duplicate/multiple application materials are submitted, we will consider the most recent submission as the one of record. If you do not meet the screen out questions, you will not receive any further consideration. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the extent to which your experience meets the job elements for the position under 'Qualification Required' and quality categories as shown below. Qualified applicants eligible for veterans' preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans within the same quality category. Each applicant will receive an initial rating based solely on their responses to the assessment questionnaire. To determine if you are qualified for this position, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire. If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your rating will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. The final rating is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the Job elements required for this position.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified - Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position. Highly Qualified - Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position. Qualified - Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.



The assessment questionnaire is designed to measure your ability as identified in the Job Elements listed under 'Qualification Required' as they related to the position for which you are applying.