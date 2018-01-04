Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator, Hoya Staffing - University Human Resources

Hoya Staffing is the University Human Resources in-house temporary staffing organization. Our mission is to provide first-class customer service, highly skilled candidates, and the best and most cost-effective temporary staffing and recruitment solutions for University departments.

The Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator functions as an HR Contact and Timekeeper, with overall responsibility for managing all HRIS transactions, including approving timesheets, for Hoya Staffing temporary employees. S/he manages the external Recruitment Advertising function and serves as backup to the HR Admin Assistant and the I-9 Analyst. The HR Recruitment Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Timekeeping

Verifies manager approval on Hoya Staffing timesheets.

Verifies accuracy and reasonableness of time entered.

Approves temporary employees' Georgetown Management System (GMS/Workday) timesheets based upon time approved on the Hoya Staffing timesheets.

Finalizes timesheets in Hoya Staffing ATS.

Runs TT - All Timesheets by Supervisory Org reports every Friday afternoon.

Follows up with Staffing Specialists on employees who have not submitted timesheets.

Creates journal vouchers for temporary staffing charges by uploading data from Hoya Staffing's ATS; send report to Business Officer and copy Hoya Staffing Manager.

Processes monthly Payroll Accounting Adjustments, as needed, to recoup temporary pay that was paid by Hoya Staffing rather than by the department where the employee was assigned; sends report to Manager.

Reviews and adheres to payroll schedules and deadlines.

Communicates with temporary employees and assignment supervisors about early timesheet deadlines, holiday eligibility and time recording, inclement weather policies and time recording, etc.

Human Resources Contact

Processes new hires and rehires in a timely manner.

Maintains confidentiality of employee information.

Utilizes understanding of how GMS is structured, how the individual data elements entered or edited are used with in the structure.

Completes I-9 entry in GMS and make sure all new hire paperwork is correctly uploaded into the system.

Processes costing allocations, compensation changes and terminations in a timely manner.

Makes sure duplicate records are not created.

Makes sure start and end dates are keyed correctly and that the correct transaction is initiated.

Verifies that pay groups are assigned correctly and consistently.

Verifies that costing allocations are keyed correctly and also that the appropriate end dates are included for grants.

Follows up with staffing specialists to make sure they provide the correct information on Hoya Staffing's GMS position form when an assignment is beginning or ending or a costing allocation is changing.

Recruitment Advertising

Manages Hoya Staffing recruitment advertising requests from University departments.

Checks and responds to Hoya Staffing recruitment advertising emails twice a day.

Places requested external ads in a timely manner and keep an updated spreadsheet of all ads.

Sends a link to the ad to the requesting department, along with the advertising cost.

Sends the ad information and appropriate GMS work tags to Hoya Staffing's Business Officer to recoup the cost of the ad.

Office Assistance

Monitors and manages Hoya Staffing's main email address.

Answers and monitors Hoya Staffing's main phone line and voice mail.

Assists HR Department Admins with events and other HR functions as needed.

Orders office supplies.

Copies, scans and shreds documents as needed.

Occasionally provides Reception coverage when requested.

Recruitment and Employment

Reviews and responds to Background Check processing when designated.

Reviews and processes I-9 applications when designated.

Assists in the posting of regular (that is non Hoya Staffing) positions when designated.

Assists in administrative projects or tasks when designated.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 to 4 years of HR experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job posting and I-9 processing experience required

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and computer skills

Strong attention to detail, and high level of accountability

Professional demeanor and a commitment to customer service and confidentiality

Strongly preferred qualifications

GMS/Workday or other HRIS and Applicant Tracking System experience

Light recruiting experience

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.