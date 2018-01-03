Are you a "Rockstar" Executive Assistant looking for a new career in 2018? If so, we would like to hear from you!!!!

We are seeking a high-level assistant to support the Executive Team of a growing business consulting firm in Washington, D.C. This position would support between 4-5 Executives with handling a wide variety of administrative functions including extensive travel arrangements, managing complex calendars, handling meetings/events, coordinating staff luncheons, preparing meeting materials/agendas, and more!

We are looking for someone with a passion for organization and order and who enjoys working in a team environment. This a full-time, permanent, direct hire opening with excellent benefits including: 401k plan, vacation pay, metro/parking reimbursement, health insurance and more!

5-10 years Executive Assistant experience

Strong MS office

Ability to work well in a fast paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills