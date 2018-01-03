Executive Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are seeking a high-level assistant to support the Executive Team of a growing business consulting firm in Washington, D.C. This position would support between 4-5 Executives with handling a wide variety of administrative functions including extensive travel arrangements, managing complex calendars, handling meetings/events, coordinating staff luncheons, preparing meeting materials/agendas, and more!
We are looking for someone with a passion for organization and order and who enjoys working in a team environment. This a full-time, permanent, direct hire opening with excellent benefits including: 401k plan, vacation pay, metro/parking reimbursement, health insurance and more!
5-10 years Executive Assistant experience
Strong MS office
Ability to work well in a fast paced environment
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
