Applies knowledge of computer science principles, information management principles, automated data processing (ADP) functions, hardware and software systems structures and operation, and computer programming languages and techniques to solve automation problems.Essential Job Functions:Applies scientific, engineering or business objects by writing, modifying, or adapting computer programs in machine level, assembly and third or fourth generation programming languages.Interfaces with and uses minicomputer and mainframe computer systems in addressing project objectives.Uses standard or conventional approaches, methods, and techniques to define, plan, organize, design, develop, modify, test and integrate database or data processing systems, computer hardware systems and simulation models.Provides support in formulating architectural design, functional specifications, interfaces and documentation of hardware or software systems.Uses detailed specification and adapts standardized techniques, methods, criteria and precedents to develop or modify portions of a system or program.Responsible for segments or phases of broader, more complex projects. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.BS or BA degree in Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering.5 years of experience.Active Secret security clearance.Development languages include but are not limited to Ada, C++, C# and Java.