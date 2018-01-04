.

Admissions Associate Advisor

Strategic Enrollment Management

Contingent II, Exempt, Full-Time, Pay Grade 1.1

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Admissions Associate Advisor in the Office of Strategic Enrollment Management. Reporting to the Assistant/Associate Director, the Admission Advisor will use strong critical-thinking skills to help a diverse population of adult learners overcome a myriad of obstacles to fulfill their educational objectives. The successful candidate will use strong critical-thinking skills to help a diverse population of adult learners overcome a myriad of obstacles to fulfill their educational objectives. Successful candidates enjoy working in a high energy, fast-paced environment, demonstrate enthusiasm and initiative, and possess excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish rapport with prospective students.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Provide outstanding service by responding to prospective student inquiries, through telephone, email, in-person, or other communication channels.

Reach out to and maintain relationships with prospective students by establishing rapport and trust, educating them on UMUC programs and admissions requirements, and assisting prospective students through their application and first enrollment process.

Guide prospective students through their decision-making process by engaging in a consultative dialogue to explore and uncover student needs and concerns, presenting information in a professional, articulate, and confident manner, and effectively communicating the value proposition of the university.

Proactively engage with prospective students and help them overcome potential barriers within the student enrollment process.

Contribute to individual, team, and unit goals on a daily, weekly, monthly basis so that new student growth targets are met.

Maintain a productivity rate of 80% or higher, and consistently demonstrate high quality customer service

Accurately document, maintain, and track all prospective student and applicant interactions, information, and progression through the new student enrollment process in the CRM system.

Serve as the prospective student's liaison to help assist them through various student services-related issues, i.e., UMUC Undergraduate/Graduate Schools, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, Registrar's Office, etc.

Evening, weekend hours and possibly holidays may be required at times based on business need

Perform other related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

An earned Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning and one (1) year of relevant work experience in a customer-facing role.

Candidates must possess excellent customer service, time management, creative problem solving, interpersonal, oral and written communications, and presentation skills, with strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Experience working in a goal-driven, measured performance, and team environment is also required.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Previous experience in any of the following areas: higher education admissions or enrollment management, recruiting, educational or training-industry sales, consultative inside sales of a service offering, call center or high-volume, customer service environment.

Experience leveraging CRM or call center applications and tools is also preferred.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.