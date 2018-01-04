Adjuncts - Biology & Physical Sciences
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Jan 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.
Marymount University seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Biology & Physical Sciences courses.
Minimum Qualifications
Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, a C.V., your teaching philosophy, and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.