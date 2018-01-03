Clinical Documentation Specialist RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Jan 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 5 years
Preferred: Coding - 5 years
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Project Management, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.
Preferred candidates with Acute Care experience would be on Medical/Surgical nursing units or in ICU. Flexible hours are available. Extensive training and orientation provided to staff nurses. Utilize your nursing knowledge and experience to join this exciting and growing career. Join this supportive team to review provider documentation and code using ICD-10 codes and DRG assignment. Previous experience or knowledge in ICD-10s or MS-DRGs a plus!
Must be competent in Microsoft Office, internet, and data entry. Dependable and self-directed with the ability to successfully multi-task and manage conflicting priorities.
To learn more about Clinical Documentation Improvement, and the job of Clinical Documentation Specialist, please visit our professional organization's website at www.acdis.org