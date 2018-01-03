Sentara Leigh Hospital Clinical Laboratory is seeking a Senior Medical Technologist to work full time, 1st shift.Top candidates will hold a Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology and will hold current ASCP or AMT certification. Qualified candidates will also have a minimum of two years prior work experience as a Medical Technologist.Enhance your career and join our team.

Performs laboratory testing and interprets test results using scientific knowledge and principles of test procedures and disease processes; recommends contingency testing. Directly responsible for developing, maintaining and managing daily technical operations including staff training and education, implementation of instrumentation, accreditation readiness. Project plans and timelines are developed with the Laboratory Manager approval. Responsible for the immediate supervision, training, and competency assessment of laboratory staff and students in a 24/7 environment. Ensures accurate orders for proficiency surveys and accurate submission of survey data. Collects PI data, conducts analysis and documents progress. Maintains current policies and procedures in department and ensures completion of electronic documents according to established assignments and timelines. Demonstrates fiscal responsibility.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE

Experience

Required: Laboratory Technologist - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: AMT Medical Technologist, ASCP Medical Technologist, Cert Histocompatibility Spec, Cert Histocompatibility Techno, Chemistry, Cytogenetics Technologist, Cytotechnologist, Hematology, Medical Lab Scientist, Microbiology, Molecular Biology

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's degree in a chemical, physical or biological science or medical technology from an accredited institution. Education, experience and ASCP/AMT certification must be maintained within the specific discipline of the department in which one is applying. Three (3) years experience required for Transplant Immunology Laboratory.