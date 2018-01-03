Partners with division executive leadership team to develop, lead and manage division people-related strategy with shared responsibility for goal achievement. Drives HR practices, processes and initiatives that support division strategic objectives. Solves complex challenges through people-related solutions. Partners with Centers of Expertise (COE¿s) to design and execute strategy. Maintains advanced level of business literacy of division financial position, midrange plans, culture and competition. Refers leader requests to appropriate HR Resource (Tier 0, Tier 1, Tier 2, etc).

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Seven (7) years progressive experience in managing people, processes and resources achieving identified goals and objectives. Working knowledge of multiple HR disciplines to include compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and labor relations, diversity, performance management, and Federal/State employment laws. SPHR Preferred.