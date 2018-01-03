Human Resources Director - Business Partner

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Executive, Director
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare Human Resources is seeking a full-time HR Director (HR Business Partner Team) to be based at Virginia Beach, VA with our Optima Health Insurance Team. Preferences with HR strategic experience.

Partners with division executive leadership team to develop, lead and manage division people-related strategy with shared responsibility for goal achievement. Drives HR practices, processes and initiatives that support division strategic objectives. Solves complex challenges through people-related solutions. Partners with Centers of Expertise (COE¿s) to design and execute strategy. Maintains advanced level of business literacy of division financial position, midrange plans, culture and competition. Refers leader requests to appropriate HR Resource (Tier 0, Tier 1, Tier 2, etc).

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree OR
Master's Level Degree

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Seven (7) years progressive experience in managing people, processes and resources achieving identified goals and objectives. Working knowledge of multiple HR disciplines to include compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and labor relations, diversity, performance management, and Federal/State employment laws. SPHR Preferred.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this