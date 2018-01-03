Human Resources Director - Business Partner
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare Human Resources is seeking a full-time HR Director (HR Business Partner Team) to be based at Virginia Beach, VA with our Optima Health Insurance Team. Preferences with HR strategic experience.
Partners with division executive leadership team to develop, lead and manage division people-related strategy with shared responsibility for goal achievement. Drives HR practices, processes and initiatives that support division strategic objectives. Solves complex challenges through people-related solutions. Partners with Centers of Expertise (COE¿s) to design and execute strategy. Maintains advanced level of business literacy of division financial position, midrange plans, culture and competition. Refers leader requests to appropriate HR Resource (Tier 0, Tier 1, Tier 2, etc).
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree OR
Master's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Seven (7) years progressive experience in managing people, processes and resources achieving identified goals and objectives. Working knowledge of multiple HR disciplines to include compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and labor relations, diversity, performance management, and Federal/State employment laws. SPHR Preferred.