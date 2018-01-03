SAFETY PARTNER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Jan 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Assists with the provision of a safe hospital environment which is conducive to the provision of patient care and enables patients to maintain or enhance independence functioning during the hospital stay.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Prior acute care experience, or enrollment in a health sciences program. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

