Electrician, Law Voltage Electric - Facilities Management

Tour of Duty: Sunday through Thursday, 7:30 am - 4:00 pm

The Electrician provides a direct service of the department and the Facilities Management area to ensure a comfortable, safe and clean environment in which the University community can live, learn and work. Incumbent is expected to provide customer service in accordance with the department mission at all times. S/he performs building trades work in maintaining electrical systems, fixtures, and related components as part of the services provided by the facilities management department to maintain University buildings. The Electrician performs journey level maintenance and repairs in accordance with industry/trade practices; provides daily maintenance support to building users involving responses to calls for service, scheduled preventative maintenance and unscheduled or special work when assigned to zone office; and uses all standard tools, equipment, materials and supplies of the trade and observe all safety rules, codes, regulations and precautions in performing their duties. Reporting directly to the Low Voltage Electric Supervisor along with other electricians, and indirectly to Zone Managers when assigned to a zone for specific tasks. The Electrician has duties that include but are not limited to: requires.

Responds to work order requests, direct calls from users and supervisor's directions to repair and/or replace electrical fixtures, devices and components; to install electrical wiring and lighting systems and to perform preventative maintenance of electrical equipment, fire alarms, clocks and other electrical devices.

Ensures efficient and economic use of supplies and materials to conserve University resources; and draws and/or requisitions supplies, parts, materials and tools needed to effect repairs using such items economically to avoid undue costs; and keeps supervisor informed of supply/material needs to ensure that adequate inventory is maintained.

Suggests improvements in service to improve unit operations; and provides supervisors and department management with advice and suggestions regarding work methods, procedures, parts, tools and related matters for the purpose of improving the effectiveness and cost of service; and ass assigned, conducts tests or pilot programs to evaluate new products, methods or procedures; monitors tests and reports test results with recommendations to supervisor.

Ensures training and assistance to other workers to improve staff capability; provides on the job instruction to helpers and other workers as assigned and in the normal course of performing daily work. Demonstrates use of tools and equipment, and assigns appropriate tasks to helpers and others which enable them to develop their skills in the field; and provides information to supervisors regarding the performance and skill development of helpers and others assigned.

Ensures completion of paperwork to ensure accountability; records actions taken in response to work orders and other requests, entering such information on work orders and time sheets on a daily basis; completes and submits such forms and documents as may be required to ensure that such information is properly recorded and submitted.

Ensures that work complies with all applicable codes and regulations; ensure that serviced equipment is installed, operated and maintained in accordance with all applicable codes and regulations; ensures that work is performed in accordance with applicable building codes and local government regulations; uses and disposes of materials in accordance with applicable environmental safety and control regulations; and keeps abreast of changes and new developments in applicable codes and regulations.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

Completion of apprenticeship or equivalent training in the electrician trade

Current journeyman electrical license for the District of Columbia

Valid DC, VA or MD driver's license, and, if hired, qualify for certification as a University driver to operate University commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10K+ ( e.g ., tow trucks, box trucks, trash trucks, buses, and lifts)

., tow trucks, box trucks, trash trucks, buses, and lifts) A medical card and/or certificate issued by the Department of Transportation (DOT), which issued by a licensed “medical examiner,” after completion of a DOT physical examination as defined in GU Vehicle Policy and DOT Regulations 391.11 (4) - Medical Card/Certificate and 390.5 (1) - Commercial Motor Vehicles (10K+) Definitions (http://www.fmcsa.dot.gov)

Availability and willingness to accommodate emergency situations, including snow removal

The Electrician is an emergency position that requires the incumbent to report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.