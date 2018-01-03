Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Pre-Law Advisor, Cawley Career Education Center - Division of Student Affairs



Georgetown University's Cawley Career Education Center teaches students how to identify career opportunities that fit with their values, interests, personality, and skills. We empower students by providing resources designed to foster the development of career management skills that will serve them as competent professionals. We facilitate specialized programs and create relationships to connect students with employers and generate internship and full-time opportunities. The Cawley Career Education Center integrates the Jesuit tradition in its work with students by caring for and encouraging the development of the whole person.

The Pre-Law Advisor serves Georgetown University undergraduates and alumni by providing comprehensive advising services for students interested in law school, other pre-professional schools, and graduate school. S/he has duties that include but are not limited to:

Advises students and alumni - both individually and in groups - on the necessary qualifications and strategies for obtaining admission to pre-professional and graduate school programs.

Assists students and alumni in making applications for these programs, and provides critiques of personal statements, resumes, cover letters, and related materials.

Develops relationships with admissions representatives and other pre-professional school advisors to develop the knowledge and resources to best serve Georgetown students.

Teaches one or more courses on the legal profession, workplace readiness, and other topics as appropriate.

Advises students interested in law-related employment, arranges visits by employers, and compiles resources which will help students secure employment.

Maintains literature and reports from graduate and professional schools, and stays current with the body of knowledge in the field of pre-professional and graduate school advising.

Meets with undergraduate and graduate students; Georgetown University administrators, faculty, and staff; alumni; employers; parents of current and prospective students; and professionals from other universities.

Requirements

Master's degree - Juris Doctor degree preferred

Knowledge of the law school, other pre-professional schools, and graduate school admissions process; national marketplace of law schools, and law-related employers

Strong interpersonal, analytical, and planning skills.

Familiarity with basic office equipment and computer software.

Experience working with students or in student services is preferred.

Ability to use standard word processing packages (e.g., Microsoft Word) - preference for knowledge of other software applications (e.g., PowerPoint, Excel) to create marketing materials and to record data

Strong verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills with ability to speak persuasively to small and large groups.

Attention to detail and follow-through on projects

Ability to embrace and adapt to a dynamic work environment

Willingness and availability to participate in all aspects of the Cawley Career Education Center, including working evenings and occasional weekends

