Associate Director of Graduate Studies, School of Nursing & Health Studies - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown's School of Nursing & Health Studies (NHS), founded in 1903, is a dynamic academic organization dedicated to its mission, “Advancing the health and well-being of individuals and communities.” Academic departments include Advanced Nursing Practice, Health Systems Administration, Human Science, International Health, and Professional Nursing Practice. The school also houses the Center for Health Equity - Research, Implementation, and Teaching.

The Associate Director of Graduate Studies serves as the administrative officer for the Master of Science in Health System Administration (MHSA) on-campus programs and Executive MHSA (EMHSA) online programs at the School of Nursing & Health Studies (NHS), with responsibility for all administrative aspects of both graduate programs in support of the respective academic directors. Reporting to the Department Chair, the Associate Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Support Program of Study Development and Maintenance

Supports MHSA Director to ensure all MHSA courses are appropriate for the early careerist audience, reflect the competency model as approved by the department, and prepare graduates for health system leadership.

Supports EMHSA Director to ensure all EMHSA courses adequately address the executive audience and reflect the unique perspectives of its accomplished executive faculty from across the health care sector.

Works with full time and adjunct faculty to ensure compliance with Commission of Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) accreditation requirements and supports the Program Coordinator in preparing accreditation updates.

Supports Program Directors, relevant teaching faculty, and the Department Chair to ensure alignment between the MHSA and EMHSA tracks, such as syllabus design, onboarding processes, and reporting metrics.

Coordinates with instructional designers and faculty to ensure standards and best practices as outlined in the Faculty Community of Practice are adhered to and disseminated to all faculty.

Program Administration

Assures compliance with University policies and manages budgets within department parameters to ensure programs are fiscally stable and cover their costs entirely.

Supports the Chair and Program faculty in designing, planning, and executing a variety of on-campus Intensives course weeks each year, some of which may take place outside the U.S.

Delivers periodic informational webinars for potential EMHSA/MHSA candidates, organizes and updates communications to incoming and returning students, and manages alumni communications.

Maintains and updates faculty and student handbooks and the web-based, interactive New Student Orientation course materials.

Provides student support throughout the semester related to class preparation, assignments, technology issues, and other logistical support.

Supports the admissions process for all candidates, and coordinates with the relevant admissions committee, ensures documentation is captured and stored, and manages communications with Academic Affairs.

Assesses and implements technology platforms and facilitate student use.

Conducts project management activities, such as evaluation of course feedback and other required department and university evaluation processes.

Develops mechanisms to streamline collection of CAHME reporting metrics and prepares the annual report.

Faculty On-boarding and Community of Practice

Supports Program Directors and helps orient faculty to EMHSA/MHSA program processes and procedures, program of study, students, and calendar.

Supports Program Directors and helps orient faculty to overall curriculum, and provides details and relevant syllabi to closely related courses to avoid duplication and ensure instruction is complementary.

Works with instructional designers and University Information Technology services to ensure the best practices for teaching online (synchronously and asynchronously) and online delivery platforms (Zoom or Adobe Connect) are used; and develops/provides appropriate orientation materials, practice sessions, and job aids.

Coordinates the onboarding of faculty on learning management systems (Blackboard or Canvas) and develops/provides job aids.

Provides technical support for Zoom/Adobe Connect when NHS IT representative is unavailable, such as unscheduled office hours/discussion sessions or ad hoc questions from faculty.

Coordinates with all adjunct faculty to create and maintain courses in Blackboard/Canvas, and supports adjunct faculty in updating course materials and gathering course readings and other assigned resources as required.

Works with GU libraries to identify and link to required online resources.

Evaluates and ensures adherence to copyright requirements for faculty-assigned readings

Manages program of study syllabi storage and updates.

As part of annual program evaluations, assists faculty in downloading and analyzing student assignments as a requirement for competency alignment with course objectives.

Supports Program Directors and provides guidance to adjunct faculty on grading policies/procedures; and provides technical guidance on grading in Blackboard/Canvas and entering final grades in MyAccess.

Maintains an online Faculty Community of Practice in Blackboard to house resources and enable faculty to collaborate with one another.

Evaluation Support

Develops and administers a variety of evaluation instruments, analyzes the data they generate, and provides recommendations to the Program Faculty and Chair for continuous improvement.

As needed (based on evaluation results, faculty or student feedback, and upon Program Director request), conducts in-depth analyses of the design, content, and delivery of program courses to recommend changes as necessary to meet student needs and ensure continued alignment with program competencies.

Communications and Marketing Support

Works with external marketing support professionals to coordinate strategic communications, marketing, and recruitment activities within the University environment.

Manages and coordinates requests for student/faculty involvement with social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn) - and posts relevant articles and timely events, as required by marketing plan.

Supports the design and dissemination of program collateral (brochures, rack cards, and palm cards, as well as audience-specific versions for veterans and clinicians).

Works with NHS Strategic Communications to maintain a dynamic, engaging website for both programs complementing the departmental site.

Identifies any required changes to the NHS website and communicates them to NHS.

Keeps program video series refreshed on periodic update cycle, for example, student testimonials, faculty perspectives, and intensive experience.

Participates in and/or staffs exhibit booths at key conferences and professional events per the Chair and Program Director recommendations.

Executes advertising campaigns to internal and external audiences as required by the marketing plan.

Continuously works with external marketing professionals to assess and improve effectiveness of communications, marketing, and recruitment activities (including data analytics for digital/online presence and campaigns), and course-correct as necessary.

Requirements

Master's degree in health systems administration, business, or higher education

3 to 5 years of work experience in higher education - preference for experience working in the arena of health care, health management, or health care policy - and for established professional networks across the full health ecosystem

Demonstrated superior skills in both written and verbal communications, with experience in communicating effectively at all organizational levels and with all stakeholders.

Agility in thinking, proven track record in executing strategies, and demonstrated program management competencies, such as knowledge and skills associated with program evaluations, statistical modeling, and analysis and computation

Strong interpersonal skills

