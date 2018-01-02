An excellent opportunity has become available for full-time Administrative Associate to join our team. This position will involve producing reports in Excel to analyze and manipulate important company data to maintain accuracy and efficiency in our sales reporting. We are looking for an Excel guru who also has strong Math aptitude to compile statistical and financial reports for our firm. We are looking for someone with strong MS office, excellent attention to details, and good with managing accuracy in numbers.

This is a direct hire position with excellent benefits and opportunity for advancement! We are looking for someone with min. of 2-3 years related administrative experience, college degree preferred, and ability to work in fast-paced structured environment.

Excellent benefits include: paid health, paid parking, vacation pay, sick pay, 401k options, and more!

- Strong MS office

- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel

- 2-3 years minimum of administrative experience

- college degree preferred