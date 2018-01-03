Graduate Assistant - Men's Soccer
- Marymount University
- 22207
- Jan 03, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Other
- Education
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.
- Assist the Head Coach with coaching, recruiting, scouting and practice planning.
- Perform game day duties as assigned.
- Monitor equipment inventory and care.
- Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).
- Support player development and assist with roster management.
- Help with the planning, organization, and coaching at camps and clinics.
- Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures while providing positive leadership for student-athletes.
- Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations, and pass the NCAA Coaches Certification Exam annually.
- Must be CPR and First Aid certified.
Minimum Qualifications
- You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship show proof of having been accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.
- Prior playing and/or coaching experience with menâ€™s soccer.
- You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
- Valid driverâ€™s license
- Must be able to complete hours on both the field at practice and competition and in the office to assist in office organizational duties.
- Good interpersonal skills
Preferred Qualifications
- CPR and First Aid certified.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.