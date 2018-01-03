Responsibilities

Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.

Assist the Head Coach with coaching, recruiting, scouting and practice planning.

Perform game day duties as assigned.

Monitor equipment inventory and care.

Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).

Support player development and assist with roster management.

Help with the planning, organization, and coaching at camps and clinics.

Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures while providing positive leadership for student-athletes.

Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations, and pass the NCAA Coaches Certification Exam annually.

Must be CPR and First Aid certified.

Minimum Qualifications

You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship show proof of having been accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.

Prior playing and/or coaching experience with menâ€™s soccer.

You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Valid driverâ€™s license

Must be able to complete hours on both the field at practice and competition and in the office to assist in office organizational duties.

Good interpersonal skills

Preferred Qualifications

CPR and First Aid certified.

Special Notes to Applicants

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.