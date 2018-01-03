Graduate Assistant-Men's Basketball
Responsibilities
A full-time GA: Works 300 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 20 hours per week in a typical 15 wk semester). Full-time GAs receive a waiver of 9 credits of their graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.
The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics invites applications for a part-time graduate student to work with our NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball program.
Responsibilities include:
â€¢ Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.
â€¢ Assist the Head Coach with coaching, recruiting, scouting and practice planning.
â€¢ Perform game day duties as assigned.
â€¢ Monitor equipment inventory and care.
â€¢ Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).
â€¢ Support player development and assist with roster management.
â€¢ Help with the planning, organization, and coaching at camps and clinics.
â€¢ Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures while providing positive leadership for student-athletes.
â€¢ Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations, and pass the NCAA Coaches Certification Exam annually.
â€¢ Must be CPR and First Aid certified.
Minimum Qualifications
â€¢ You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship understand that you must be able to show proof of your acceptance into Marymount as a graduate student
â€¢ You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position (and up to 9 each semester).
â€¢ For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
â€¢ Prior playing or coaching of basketball at the collegiate level.
â€¢ Valid driver’s license and travel required
Preferred Qualifications
â€¢ Academic record and community / professional service will be considered in decision-making
â€¢ Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students
â€¢ Good interpersonal skills
â€¢ Good written and oral communication skills
â€¢ Experience with a film analysis system
â€¢ Ability to work in microsoft office software package programs
â€¢ CPR and First Aid certified.
Special Notes to Applicants
Application materials must be received by
Open Until Filled Yes
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.