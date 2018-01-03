Responsibilities

A full-time GA: Works 300 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 20 hours per week in a typical 15 wk semester). Full-time GAs receive a waiver of 9 credits of their graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics invites applications for a part-time graduate student to work with our NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball program.

Responsibilities include:

â€¢ Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.

â€¢ Assist the Head Coach with coaching, recruiting, scouting and practice planning.

â€¢ Perform game day duties as assigned.

â€¢ Monitor equipment inventory and care.

â€¢ Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).

â€¢ Support player development and assist with roster management.

â€¢ Help with the planning, organization, and coaching at camps and clinics.

â€¢ Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures while providing positive leadership for student-athletes.

â€¢ Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations, and pass the NCAA Coaches Certification Exam annually.

â€¢ Must be CPR and First Aid certified.

Minimum Qualifications

â€¢ You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship understand that you must be able to show proof of your acceptance into Marymount as a graduate student

â€¢ You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position (and up to 9 each semester).

â€¢ For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

â€¢ Prior playing or coaching of basketball at the collegiate level.

â€¢ Valid driver’s license and travel required

Preferred Qualifications

â€¢ Academic record and community / professional service will be considered in decision-making

â€¢ Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students

â€¢ Good interpersonal skills

â€¢ Good written and oral communication skills

â€¢ Experience with a film analysis system

â€¢ Ability to work in microsoft office software package programs

â€¢ CPR and First Aid certified.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.