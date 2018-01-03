Responsibilities

To assist the womenâ€™s head coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where players demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all CAC/CVC and NCAA rules and regulations.

Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.

Assist in the recruiting, scouting and practice planning.

Coordinate video and statistical analysis.

Perform game day duties as assigned.

Monitor equipment inventory and care.

Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).

Support player development and assist with roster management.

Help with the planning and organization of camps and clinics.

Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures.

Provide positive leadership for student-athletes by example.

Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations.

Annually pass the NCAA Coachâ€™s Certification Exam.

Must be CPR and First Aid certified.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship show proof of having been accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Prior playing and/or coaching experience with menâ€™s and/or womenâ€™s volleyball

Valid driverâ€™s license

Must be able to complete hours in both the gym at practice and competition and in the office to assist in office organizational duties.

Good interpersonal skills

Experience with film analysis system

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

This is a full GA position for the Spring and Fall semesters

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.