Graduate Assistant - Women's Volleyball

Employer
Marymount University
Location
22207
Posted
Jan 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Responsibilities

  • To assist the womenâ€™s head coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where players demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all CAC/CVC and NCAA rules and regulations.
  • Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.
  • Assist in the recruiting, scouting and practice planning.
  • Coordinate video and statistical analysis.
  • Perform game day duties as assigned.
  • Monitor equipment inventory and care.
  • Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).
  • Support player development and assist with roster management.
  • Help with the planning and organization of camps and clinics.
  • Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures.
  • Provide positive leadership for student-athletes by example.
  • Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations.
  • Annually pass the NCAA Coachâ€™s Certification Exam.
  • Must be CPR and First Aid certified.
  • Perform additional duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

  • You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship show proof of having been accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.
  • For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
  • Prior playing and/or coaching experience with menâ€™s and/or womenâ€™s volleyball
  • Valid driverâ€™s license
  • Must be able to complete hours in both the gym at practice and competition and in the office to assist in office organizational duties.
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Experience with film analysis system

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

This is a full GA position for the Spring and Fall semesters

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.

