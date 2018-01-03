Graduate Assistant - Women's Volleyball
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Jan 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- To assist the womenâ€™s head coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where players demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all CAC/CVC and NCAA rules and regulations.
- Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University.
- Assist in the recruiting, scouting and practice planning.
- Coordinate video and statistical analysis.
- Perform game day duties as assigned.
- Monitor equipment inventory and care.
- Assist with organizational planning (travel, community service, study hall, etc.).
- Support player development and assist with roster management.
- Help with the planning and organization of camps and clinics.
- Follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures.
- Provide positive leadership for student-athletes by example.
- Know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations.
- Annually pass the NCAA Coachâ€™s Certification Exam.
- Must be CPR and First Aid certified.
- Perform additional duties as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications
- You must be accepted into Marymount as a graduate student OR upon being offered the assistantship show proof of having been accepted into Marymount as a graduate student.
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
- Prior playing and/or coaching experience with menâ€™s and/or womenâ€™s volleyball
- Valid driverâ€™s license
- Must be able to complete hours in both the gym at practice and competition and in the office to assist in office organizational duties.
- Good interpersonal skills
- Experience with film analysis system
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
This is a full GA position for the Spring and Fall semesters
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.